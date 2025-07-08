Save the date: Elevate Summit returns in January!

The StaffJuly 8, 2025
Boating Industry ELEVATE Summit Conference
The third annual Boating Industry Summit Conference was held in Atlanta

Boating Industry has announced that the annual Elevate Summit will return January 18-20, 2026! The conference will be held in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, just outside of Orlando.

Whether you’re a dealer, innovator, or industry leader, Elevate Summit equips you with the insights, inspiration, and connections to tackle today’s challenges and seize tomorrow’s opportunities in the boating industry.

This conference is focused on propelling the marine industry forward, featuring a thoughtfully curated agenda and a mix of expert insights, bold ideas, and real-world solutions, all wrapped in a few sunny days during Winter.

Stay tuned for the 2026 agenda and mark your calendars to join us in Florida!

