Forest River Marine names general manager

The StaffJanuary 29, 2025
Forest River Marine names Phillip Podgorny general manager
Phillip Podgorny is named Forest River Marine general manager. Photo courtesy of Forest River

Forest River, Inc., has announced the promotion of Philip Podgorny as general manager of Forest River Marine. In his new role, Podgorny will oversee the company’s leading pontoon brands, including Berkshire, South Bay and Trifecta.

With extensive leadership experience, Podgorny previously served as vice president of sales and business development for Forest River Commercial, and general manager of commercial and government sales across North America for Ford Pro. He significantly enhanced the Forest River Commercial portfolio during his tenure, driving growth in key markets and fostering strong partnerships.

“Philip has been an incredible asset to Forest River since joining us in 2023,” said David Wright, co-CEO of Forest River, Inc. “His proven leadership and strategic vision make him the perfect choice to guide Forest River Marine. We are confident he will drive revenue growth, foster exceptional dealer relationships and continue to build a strong culture within our Marine division.”

“It has been a privilege to work with Forest River and witness the company’s unwavering commitment to quality and excellence,” said Podgorny. “I’m excited to lead Forest River Marine and confident we will achieve new milestones together.”

