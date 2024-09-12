Forest River celebrates million-dollar milestone, renews partnership with Care Camps Foundation

Forest River Inc. recently announced it is renewing its partnership with Care Camps Foundation. This announcement was made as part of the celebration marking Forest River surpassing the $1M milestone in cumulative donations.

In 2023, Care Camps Foundation provided $2M in funding to over 120 pediatric oncology camps across

the United States and Canada impacting over 41,000 lives of children, siblings, families, and volunteers

who attended. Corporate partnerships with the outdoor industry are pivotal to help fund the camps’ operational expenditures, capital improvement needs and program innovations – and ultimately provide

the opportunity for children living with cancer and their families to experience community and the

healing power of the outdoors.

In 2019, Forest River pledged to donate to Care Camps Foundation with every product sold. This month,

the partnership surpassed its $1M goal, enabling thousands of children living with cancer and their

families to experience a medically supervised camp.

“We are pleased to celebrate this milestone in our partnership with Care Camps Foundation. As an RV

manufacturer, it just makes sense.” said Jason Hershberger, Forest River Inc. General Manager and Care

Camps Foundation board member. “As an industry we do a lot of good things individually, but this is one

of those things that we should all do together. We hope to inspire every manufacturer, supplier, and dealer to come together so every child suffering from cancer will have the opportunity to attend a special camp.”

The Forest River – Care Camps Foundation collaboration can also be seen at their annual Elkhart RV

Open House, and with a co-branded sticker that is placed on every Forest River recreation vehicle sold

across the country.

“We are deeply grateful for our partnership with Forest River and their extraordinary generosity,” said

Care Camps Foundation Executive Director, Gwynn Sullivan. “Their steadfast commitment to our

mission greatly contributes to our ability to fund the pediatric oncology camps we serve.”