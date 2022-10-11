Honda, Mercury Racing aid Hurricane Ian relief efforts

Industry members are banning together to pledge their support to those in the southeast U.S. recently impacted by Hurricane Ian.

Last week, NMMA highlighted a variety of hurricane relief resources for marine industry businesses in an industry-wide bulletin.

Most recentely, Honda donated $500K in disaster relief funds to the American Red Cross to support food security and shelter issues in the areas impacted by the recent hurricanes.

In addition to the corporate disaster recovery donation, Honda is offering its associates an opportunity to join the hurricane relief effort through a matching fund program. Honda will match eligible donations on a dollar-for-dollar basis, up to a maximum of $1,000 per associate.

Mercury Racing, a division of Brunswick Corporation, is launching a fund-matching and fundraising Hurricane Ian Relief program to support the Cape Coral, Fla., and Fort Myers, Fla., communities.

“Our products are used in water across the globe,” said Stuart Halley, general manager for Mercury Racing. “But, right now, our hearts are focused on the citizens and businesses in Florida that have been devastated by Hurricane Ian. We have a large base of boat builder partners, dealers, and customers in Florida, and we’ve hosted events and competed in power boat races in communities that will forever be changed. Today, in honor of all those people, we’re announcing our Hurricane Ian Relief program.”

The Mercury Racing Hurricane Ian Relief program is two-fold, offering financial support to the Cape Coral Caring Center as well as contributing to the charitable efforts of the Fort Myers Offshore Club. Mercury Racing will match – up to $25,000 – any donation made via the Cape Coral Caring Center’s website from now until the end of October 2022. The second part of the program is a limited-edition Mercury Racing Hurricane Ian Relief t-shirt that is available on the Mercury Racing Speed Shop. All profits from the sale of this t-shirt will be donated to the Fort Myers Offshore Club to support its charitable efforts and provide relief assistance within the Fort Myers community.

The Cape Coral Caring Center is a 501(c)(3) non-profit that provides year-round emergency food pantry services and assists those in need to maintain a suitable standard of living during unforeseen economic situations – as well as providing basic food, shelter, and supplies during Hurricane Ian recovery efforts.

The Fort Myers Offshore Club has over 200 boating members with offshore enthusiasts from across southwest Florida, as well as the eastern United States and Canada. The organization, whose goal is to promote safe and responsible offshore boating, has raised and distributed more than $300,000 for the community.

To make a donation to the Cape Coral Caring Center or purchase your Mercury Racing Hurricane Ian Relief T-shirt, please visit bit.ly/RacingForIan.