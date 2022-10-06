NMMA highlights Hurricane Ian relief resources

Following Hurricane Ian’s devastation to many communities across southwest Florida and other regions, many remains without power or clean drinking water. The NMMA’s priority remains ensuring the safety and well-being of those impacting, including the associations many member companies who have been impacted by Ian’s landfall.

NMMA would like to share the below resources for those in the marine industry who are looking for assistance or ways to help others.

On September 24, 2022 President Biden approved an emergency declaration for the state of Florida in advance of Hurricane Ian. Several types of disaster loans have been made available through the U.S. Small Business Administration. For more information, or help with your application, please visit the SBA Hurricane Ian resource page. A fact sheet is available for download here.

The Florida Disaster Fund is the State of Florida’s official private fund established to assist Florida’s communities as they respond to and recover during times of emergency or disaster. In partnership with the public sector, private sector and other non-governmental organizations, the Florida Disaster Fund supports response and recovery activities. To contribute, please visit www.FloridaDisasterFund.org or text DISASTER to 20222.

In the wake of Hurricane Ian and its devastating impact on our area, Collier Community Foundation has reactivated the Collier Comes Together Hurricane Fund to assist Hurricane Ian victims. For more information on the program, how its funds are direct, or to donate, please visit the foundation’s webpage.

United Way of Florida (UWOF) Disaster Fund will be directed to Florida communities most impacted by Hurricane Ian at this time. Donations may be allocated to a specific location/county. Simply note in the "Note for the Donor Scroll" section of the linked donation page, here.

Please visit FloridaDisaster.org for the latest on the state’s response actions and FloridaDisaster.biz for emergency resources for businesses.

NMMA is communicating with members, stakeholders and partners to fully assess the impact of Hurricane Ian on the recreational marine community and understand the support that might be needed. The team is closely monitoring the legislative landscape and appropriations of funds to help small businesses and those who may be in need of assistance. The team will share more information as it becomes available.