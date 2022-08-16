OneWater appoints new board member

OneWater Marine Inc. announced the appointment of Steve Roy to the company’s board of directors as an additional independent director, effective as of August 12, 2022. This appointment will increase the size of the board from ten to eleven directors, nine of whom are independent.

“We are thrilled to welcome Steve to the board of directors. His financial expertise across multiple industries, including logistics and retail, will provide valuable insights as we continue to advance OneWater’s growth strategy,” said Mitchell Legler, OneWater’s chairman of the board. “Steve’s proven financial leadership further strengthens our Board, supporting enhanced value creation for our shareholders.”

Roy currently serves as an independent financial advisor managing investment activities for a large family office. Prior to working independently, Roy was the chief financial officer for AAA Cooper Transportation (“ACT”) from 2004 to 2019, a multi-regional logistics company. He simultaneously served as a member of the ACT Board of Directors. Prior to that, he was the executive vice-president and chief financial officer of Movie Gallery, Inc., a Nasdaq-listed video specialty retailer.

Roy has also served on the University of Alabama President’s Cabinet, and as a director at the Business Council of Alabama and the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce. Roy earned his B.S. in Accounting from the University of Alabama.