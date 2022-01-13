ABYC announces updates to 2022 Standards Week

The American Boat & Yacht Council (ABYC) announced updates to its annual Standards Week event, originally scheduled to be hosted in Charleston, South Carolina. Project Technical Committee (PTC) meetings have moved to a virtual format this week, Jan. 10-14, 2022, while ABYC’s annual membership meeting and Marine Law Symposium will occur later this year. The association is currently exploring venues to host the law symposium in the spring.

“It is with great sadness and an abundance of caution based on the current public health situation that we have decided to reschedule ABYC’s annual meeting and the Marine Law Symposium for a time when travel and gathering requirements are more favorable,” said ABYC President John Adey. “Project Technical Committees are accustomed to running productive virtual meetings, so the standards review and development processes remain, with more experts around the world able to attend.”

The standards review process requires involvement with a diverse group of marine industry professionals, each with different perspectives and areas of expertise. Participants engage in newly considered or revisions to the boat building and repair standards that affect the future of international boating.

“The industry needs to be part of these discussions as elements are added to the standards and as we develop new standards,” added Brian Goodwin, Technical Director for ABYC. “The collaboration of ABYC’s PTC members is critical to ensuring the standards address current technology and remain the gold standard in boating safety.”

Below is a list of the virtual PTC meetings scheduled:

Product Interface – warning labels, marine craft

Hull Performance – buoyancy, powering/load capacity, jet boats, canoes/kayaks, field of vision

Electrical – electronics, lithium ion batteries, 3-phase electrical systems

Fuel & Ventilation – gasoline (petrol) systems, carbon monoxide

Control Systems – steering & propulsion

On-Water Education – power, human-propelled, sail and on-water instruction

Visit www.abycstandardsweek.com to register to PTC meetings and to stay up to date with announcements regarding the new dates for the annual meeting and Marine Law Symposium.