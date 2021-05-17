Boating marketplace platform experiencing record growth

GetMyBoat, the boat rental and water experience marketplace, reported record business growth so far in 2021. According to a company press release, from January through April 2021, GetMyBoat achieved 700% year-over-year growth, with the rate accelerating each month as restrictions started lifting from the pandemic. The company also added that the growth has been entirely organic.

GetMyBoat is currently reporting an annual run rate (ARR) in excess of $158MM, putting the company on pace to send over one million people boating before the end of 2021. The company expects bookings to double during the busiest summer months.

"2021 is off to an incredible start with tremendous, pent-up demand. There has always been a significant desire for boating experiences, but last year really amplified the need for customers to get out on the water quickly, easily, and safely,” commented Bryan Petro, Chief Operating Officer (COO) for GetMyBoat. "Due to travel limitations and lockdowns that continue in other parts of the world, I’m excited to say we have not yet come close to tapping our full potential. Many global markets are still at least partially closed, and we expect that our business will further increase in the coming months as more locations ease restrictions."