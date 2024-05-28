Boating Industry opens 2024 Top Dealers applications

Boating Industry recently announced that 2024 applications for the Top Dealers Awards as part of Boating Industry‘s Top 100 Awards are now available.

Applications are due September 4, 2024.

The application is lengthy and requires a serious commitment. It helps the Boating Industry team to learn about your company and properly evaluate it. But we also recognize it can be intimidating to undertake the process.

There are two different applications, depending on your goals. The simple application reduces the number of questions by half. If your goal is simply to be considered for the Top Dealers, you can fill out the easier application. You’ll still be required to provide your financial information and other basic information, but there are fewer questions requiring long, in-depth answers.

Alternatively, if your dealership’s goal is to be considered for top awards such as the Top 20 ranked dealers, Best in Class awards and Dealer of the Year, you can fill out the full application. This form is similar to the previous Top 100 Dealers application and allows us to take a deeper dive into your dealership.

2024 Applications:

Some other important things for you to know about the program:

Boating Industry will continue to select a group of Top Dealers for the list, based on information submitted and other industry research by Boating Industry staff.

We will rank the top group of 20 companies, recognizing them for their elite status in the industry. The No. 1 ranked dealer will be recognized as “Dealer of the Year.”

Boating Industry will also select several Best in Class Award winners. Those Best in Class awards will include categories such as Best Place to Work, Best Digital Strategy, Best Boat Show Strategy, Best Events, Best Marketing, Best Industry Advocate, Most Innovative and Best Service Department. We may change or add to those categories as we review the applications

You can save and return to your application as often as you wish before submitting it. You will also be given an opportunity to print and review your application before final submission. To do so, please make sure you create and account with an active email address when starting your application.

Any photos you would like to submit with your application can be delivered either through a file transfer site of your choice to aquandt@boatingindustry.com or mailed on CD or flash drive to Boating Industry Top 100, 10405 6th Avenue North, Suite 210, Minneapolis, MN 55441

What does it take?

Managing a dealership to high levels of customer service, sales and, yes, profits, is no easy task, especially in today’s market. Simultaneously creating an atmosphere that exceeds high consumer expectations can be even more difficult. For the most professional of dealerships, however, these tasks have not only become second nature, they are firmly integrated in the business’ day-to-day operations. They understand that delivering on the promise of the boating lifestyle — as opposed to just a boat — is the No. 1 key to success.

If your company:

Displays a consistent and clear understanding that the profitability of the organization is directly related to the extent that it focuses on customer satisfaction;

Provides customers with an experience worth returning for and recommending to others;

Prepares for future success with sound planning, marketing and training initiatives;

Ensures an exceptional boating lifestyle…

Then you need to apply to be recognized as one of the top dealers in North America.

