Boating Industry now accepting nominations for the 2020 Women Making Waves

Boating Industry announced it is now accepting nominations for its 2020 Women Making Waves recognition program.

Now in its third year, Women Making Waves is Boating Industry’s effort to recognize the numerous women in the boating industry who have made large contributions to its success, propelled its growth and led their organizations into the future.

Women Making Waves nominees can be from any company or group that does business in the boating industry, as long as they are showing the vision and leadership to move the industry forward.

This year's Women Making Waves will be featured in the June/July issue of Boating Industry, as well as recognized at a special event during the 2020 Boating Industry Elevate Summit in November.

NOMINATIONS ARE DUE MONDAY, APRIL 13, 2020.

Submit your formal nominations using this form.

Sponsorship opportunities are available for the 2020 Women Making Waves program. Contact Leslie Palmer at lpalmer@boatingindustry.com for more information about sponsorships.

Questions? Please email aquandt@boatingindustry.com and include "Women Making Waves" in the subject line.