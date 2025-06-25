Market Trends: Wakesurf segment driven by versatility and simplicity

“Wakesurfing has taken our industry by storm over the past decade. What we found over the last several years is that wakesurfing is not necessarily that tough to do, that’s why people love it,” said Josh Palma, product, dealer development and athlete manager at MasterCraft.

He refers to people of all ages. As a low-impact sport that requires slower boat speeds, wakesurfing offers an accessible and enjoyable experience for a wide range of boaters. Manufacturers have simplified the process of generating the ideal wake with innovations like ballast systems, adjustable wake-shaping devices and advanced control systems.

OEMs continue to elevate the experience by offering versatility, intuitive onboard features and layouts that accommodate performance and comfort.

MasterCraft and dealers that carry Nautique, Malibu, Axis, and other pre-owned towboat brands point to ease-of-use and versatility as the dominant trends driving the wakesurf segment.

The market

As recently highlighted at ABC 2025, the boating industry is facing a demographic shift, with many consumers aging out of the market. Wakesurfing has increased boating’s appeal to a wider age range, attracting new and younger customers while retaining current customers and fostering long-term boaters.

Dealers are seeing mixed but promising signals as the 2025 season unfolds. Bryan Buckland, owner of Chessie Marine Sales in Maryland, reported a slow start to the year, then a boost in sales in March after participation in two boat shows.

Chessie Marine Sales is located in Cecil County, Maryland, and carries new and used boats.

“Our sales in April increased by 260 percent over March and put our first four months of 2025 pretty even with the first four months of 2024,” Buckland said. “Activity and sales seem to be remaining strong in May. A lot of other dealerships we’re talking to are saying it’s picking up quite a bit. I think we’re going to see last year being slightly down, but this year we’re going to be slightly ahead of last year by the time we get to the model year changeover in July.”

In Michigan, Silver Spray Sports is tracking similarly. While demand for used boats remains steady, the dealership also saw a notable uptick in new boat sales this March. “Nationwide, I’m hearing that things are a little slower than they were last year,” said Whitney Burnash, director of operations, sales, and pro shop manager. “We’re seeing a little bit of that, but used boats are still really strong, especially those under $150,000.”

The buyer

According to Buckland, technological advancements like Malibu’s Surf Gate system, introduced in 2012, have played a major role in accelerating the growth of the wakesurf segment and drawing in both new and returning boaters. He added that while wakesurfing is accessible to a broad demographic, from toddlers to super seniors, today’s new boat buyers typically fall between the ages of 35 and 60, with younger generations often gravitating to used boats.

“So that’s our sweet spot, somebody in their 50s who wants to get a boat and host their families. That’s where we’re seeing a lot of sales right now,” he said.

Palma agreed on behalf of MasterCraft, noting that high-end towboats are most often purchased by buyers 45 and older. “A lot of grandparents are even buying these boats for the lake house,” he said.

Silver Spray Sports, which exclusively carries Nautique, also sees customers in their 80s purchasing new towboats to enjoy with family. And according to Burnash, most buyers in their late 20s grew up around watersports; few are first-time buyers when they purchase a Nautique.

She noted that many customers gained during Covid-19 are still heavily involved in the sport and some have made upgraded purchases. “I think some of the other boating segments have seen a higher turnover,” she said. “People got into fishing boats or pontoons for a short duration of time and they’re getting back out now, and that was kind of the Covid flux. We’re not seeing that within our segment. But once again, we are dealing with the most expensive line of watersports boats.”

The innovation

Wakesurfing’s growing popularity has gone hand in hand with advancements in boat technology. What was once a complicated process, requiring careful weight distribution and manual adjustments, is now streamlined through software and hardware integrations.

“We have the performance so dialed now in terms of wave making and how that happens. I think a lot of our innovation, focus and our resources will be on really making the in-boat experience special,” Palma said. “[Customers are] looking for the differentiators on the water in terms of how easy it is to drive and what other amenities you have to make the on-water experience that much more premium.”

One differentiator is MasterCraft’s SurfStar system, launched in 2022. SurfStar mimics smartphone gestures to allow for quick and simple wave customization. “It’s a sliding scale with a wave,” Palma explained. “It’s a complicated system, but we’ve simplified it through the software. What the user sees is just a wave graphic with one to seven presets, and they’re using iPhone-like gestures.”

For model year 2025, MasterCraft provided software updates to enhance the SurfStar graphics and user-friendliness. “Over the course of the last few years, I would say we completely changed the user experience as far as how they get the boat surfing,” he said.

Beyond the wave itself, Palma emphasized the importance of the behind-the-wheel experience, particularly for buyers who drive luxury vehicles and expect the same level of refinement from their boat.

“We have to be very mindful of what the automotive space is doing and how intuitive that stuff is,” he said. “They’re in their car every day. They’re on the boat, most customers, during the weekend seasonally. So, it really needs to be easy and elevated and simple.”

New features like MasterCraft’s 6.2L supercharged Ilmor engine in the XStar line aim to elevate the driving experience. “There’s been a lot of talk about the driving experience on that XStar,” Palma added. “It really is fun to just go for a cruise.”

He also noted how MasterCraft leverages telematics to improve dealer and customer support. Remote diagnostics and service reminders allow dealers to monitor connected vessels in real time.

“The price points where we are currently on the XStar, I think that’s the type of service that people expect and if we can really be leveraging this technology to deliver that, it’s going to set us and our dealer network apart,” he said.

Buckland described today’s wakesurf towboats as “a rolling showcase of the marine industry technology,” highlighting the touch screens, rearview cameras, and controllable wake, stereo, and ballast systems. For Malibu and Axis owners, features like Surf Gate and the Power Wedge III make wave tuning efficient and customizable.

“The Power Wedge III is very unique in the fact that when deployed, it goes negative,” Buckland explained. “It’s actually pushing the back of the boat up to get you out of the hole quicker, using less fuel. Once you’re up on plane, the wedge locks back into place and it helps shape the wake.”

These features allow for quick switching between surf sides without needing to distribute weight. “We used to surf by loading the boat on one side… now it stays absolutely level in the water,” he said. “You can switch it back and forth really easy, just a matter of three seconds.”

Another innovation drawing consumer interest is the ability to save rider presets. “You save so much time once you get it dialed in,” Buckland said. “It helps with the simplicity of the boat.”

Silver Spray Sports, opened in 1981, is the oldest exclusive Nautique dealer that is still owned by the founder.

Burnash agreed that ease-of-use and immediate responses are key to satisfying buyers. “The biggest change really was the addition of the surf system,” she said. “Just the evolution of that over the years, to how fast the ballasts are filling, how quickly the surf system responds, and how much variation the user or driver has in controlling the shape and size of the wave, has been what I think is driving customers into newer boats.”

She noted that users demand instant gratification in all areas of life. “You don’t want to waste any second when you’re getting out on the water. You want to hop in the boat and have it ready to go,” she said.

The versatility

Consumers also want to do a little of everything, and that might mean pulling a skier after a wakesurfer, or entertaining family and friends after a cruise around the lake.

“With where the performance towboat segment has gone in terms of price, the expectation is also that, if I’m buying this boat, it can’t just do one thing,” Palma explained. “When we talk about versatility, it’s broader than just the sports behind the boat. Our customer is now just as concerned with how they can use the boat as an entertainment vessel.”

Aside from MasterCraft’s ProStar model, the engines in its boats are located at the stern, allowing for spacious and comfortable cockpit areas.

In 2015, the company released its first dedicated surf towboat, the X23. The model offered high performance but was also designed for entertaining guests.

“When surf started really becoming more popular and it was less about core competition product, we started realizing these boats can still be used to train by the best in the world, but that’s not who our customer is,” Palma said.

He said the versatility of boats has become more and more important over the last five years.

Buckland also pointed out that, after Malibu bought Cobalt Boats, the company was able to integrate technologies developed by Malibu and Axis into Cobalt models. “People couldn’t decide if they wanted a surfer boat or a cruiser boat. Now they have an option to get one boat to do both things,” he said. “A boat that can do a little bit of everything, like take rough water, offer plenty of room, use larger gas tanks and cruise long distances, that versatility is key to attracting more people to the sport.”

The sale

To retain new boaters, both dealers emphasized the importance of getting customers out on the water in the boat they are considering or have already purchased.

At Chessie Marine Sales, demo rides are a standard practice before the sale. “Once you put them on the water and get the excitement going, first of all, it makes the sale easier,” said Buckland. “Number two, they get a feel for that boat, how it performs, how it turns, how much room is in it. It really helps us pick the right boat for people to make sure they are getting what best suits their needs.”

These demo rides also provide the opportunity to educate customers on boating safety and etiquette.

“Last week, we had two first-time boat buyers, and we ended up taking them down to the local school and spent about an hour teaching them how to back up the boats and everything,” Buckland said. “Education is important so people understand proper boating etiquette. Once they understand it, they respect it.”

Silver Spray Sports also requires a “Check Ride” for every boat sold. The customer and a salesperson go out on the water to learn about all the features of the boat.

“That ride is basically customized to every family and their needs,” Burnash said. The goal is to ensure customers are comfortable and confident in their purchase, understand the features, and know what the boat is capable of.

Burnash added that consumers seek reliability in both the product and the dealer. “So we focus very heavily on communication and customer service and adding that value to their purchase,” she said.

“We try to make it easy for the first-time buyer,” Buckland echoed. “We take care of any maintenance, winterization, storage. You want them to enjoy their ownership experience, so we try to make that happen.”

Chessie Marine added StarCraft, Barletta and Sea Pro to its lineup a few years ago. “Now we have offerings that can get people into our showroom, have that relationship build, and then we help them along the way so when they do upgrade, they’re familiar with us,” he said. The dealership also accepts trade-ins, entry points for first-time buyers.

“You try to get them into a boat that’s in their price range, knowing if they fall in love with the market, the boating and all the activity you can do out on the boat, in a couple of years they’re going to come back and trade that boat in and go to a newer style,” he explained.

Increasing awareness

According to Buckland, some customers still have little or no awareness about the wakesurf segment. He stated that awareness of the sport needs to be broadened through marketing eff orts and partnerships with OEMs.

To help bridge the awareness gap, Chessie Marine Sales uses video displays in its showroom and boat show booths to showcase wakesurfers in action.

Both Chessie Marine Sales and Silver Spray Sports participate in local parades and host demo day events. “Just getting the boats in front of people attracts a curiosity and our goal is to get them into the dealership,” Buckland said. “And more importantly, get them on the water. I stress that.”

Silver Spray Sports relies on customer referrals and word of mouth as part of its marketing strategy. And to enhance the customer experience, the dealership celebrates sales with social media posts.

“That’s really the experience we’re trying to give,” Burnash said. “That original mom and pop feeling of customer service. Even though we’ve grown over the years, we’ve tried to make our customers feel that individual customer service experience.”

The partnerships

And providing exceptional customer service is a result, in part, of good dealer and OEM relations. “We view our relationship as a true partnership,” Buckland said. “I know it’s cliché to say that, but it really is. They want to sell boats; we want to sell boats.”

He noted that OEMs have a more dealer-centric approach than they did in the past. To help dealerships stay healthy, his OEM partners place a focus on inventory management. When Chessie Marine has left over inventory, the dealership and the manufacturer work together to ensure those sales are made.

“I’ve watched adjustments in their production runs as they’re curtailing that,” he said. “They’re not just punching a bunch of boats out there. They’re actually trying to get the right amount of boats out there. They’re doing a really good job with us, as far as making sure that we have the right number. And we’re adjusting our purchase commitment for the year based off the economic environment as far as our inventory and what we think we can sell.”

Buckland said that Chessie Marine’s OEM partners add value to customer experiences and offer boat show support. Malibu, for example, promotes and funds rider experiences that bring potential buyers into the dealership, and they assist during the boat show season. Chessie Marine participates in five boat shows annually, and factory representatives often join the team onsite.

“When someone is really quizzing you about the boat, it pulls additional weight when you say, ‘this guy is from the factory if there’s anything you’d like to ask him directly,’” Buckland said.

OEMs also contribute boat show incentives. “We work together, the buyer, the manufacturer and the dealer, for what all three parties need to do to make the deal work. That is what I call true partnership, when everybody is participating.”

Palma addressed that as towboats are becoming more complex, MasterCraft has especially focused on dealer education and training. During Covid-19, the manufacturer launched a remote learning system. “We do in-person trainings as well, but a lot of what we do is supplemented by this remote learning system,” he said. “It provides a level of accountability. They’re selling premium products. We know the education is really important to deliver the best experience from that first step a customer takes into the dealership to hopefully buying their second or third MasterCraft.”

MasterCraft also provides direct access to engineers and leadership for ongoing training and technical questions.

The restrictions

Both manufacturers and dealers are prioritizing education around safe and respectful boating behavior. In some areas of the country, wakesurfing boats have been the targets of derision from lakeshore property owners who are not fans of the big waves and the loud stereos. Current regulations vary by body of water and locality, but can include speed and time restrictions, if not outright bans.

Buckland noted that issues arise when there is a lack of enforcement or awareness, particularly among first-time buyers. “It’s a matter of teaching people respect for other people in the area,” he said. “You don’t want to have these boats right on top of docks, nor do you want to be going back and forth in front of a row of houses with these stereos blasting.”

So when Chessie Marine demos a boat, salespeople educate customers about local regulations, safety and waterway courtesy.

MasterCraft works with the WSIA’s Wake Responsibly campaign, which educates boaters about what distances to maintain from shore, sound level management, and how to minimize disruption to homeowners.

“We’re big on making sure we educate our dealer network too, so they’re aligned with our support of Wake Responsibly,” Palma said. “Helping educate and advocate for how to boat responsibly with towboats and how to preserve our waterways and be respectful of other boaters and homeowners, that’s been a really big push for us.”

The horizon

As the wakesurfing segment evolves, manufacturers and dealers are optimistic about the future of innovation and versatility.

MasterCraft recently launched its latest XStar model. “It’s kind of ushering a new product era for MasterCraft,” Palma said. “So a lot of the innovation and design from that boat will slowly start to trickle through the rest of our fleet. The launch of that product is very indicative of the direction that our brand is heading. It’s really exciting.”

Buckland pointed to wake foiling as a growing opportunity. He explained that some boaters are wakesurfing on one side of the wake and foiling on the other.

“I know in a lot of coastal areas, the foil boards have really taken off,” Burnash agreed. “We’re just starting to see that now in Michigan.”

Despite economic uncertainty, good weather and inventory strategies are helping brands and dealers enter the second half of 2025 with confidence. With new technology, versatility, and an emphasis on fun for all ages, the wakesurfing segment continues to ride a wave of momentum.