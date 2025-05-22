MasterCraft launches annual Surf to Save Lives campaign

MasterCraft Boat Company has announced the return of its Surf to Save Lives philanthropic campaign. Entering its third year, the campaign unites the watersports community to raise funds for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and support its lifesaving mission against childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases.

Over the past two years, MasterCraft has donated $150,000 towards St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, reaching the campaign’s maximum annual donation of $75,000 each year. This year, the mission remains the same, with MasterCraft committed to supporting St. Jude’s lifesaving work of ensuring that families never receive a bill for treatment, travel, housing, or food so they can focus entirely on their child’s care.

From May 23 to September 30, boaters nationwide can take part in the Surf to Save Lives campaign by logging their on-water activities through the MasterCraft Connect app. Whether wakeboarding, waterskiing, tubing, or wakesurfing, participants can make every moment on the water count towards supporting St. Jude’s lifesaving mission, as MasterCraft will donate $1 for every minute logged behind a boat this season and has pledged a maximum of $75,000 towards St Jude’s efforts.

Participation in the campaign is open to all boaters, not just MasterCraft owners, making it easy for anyone to join the cause by simply downloading the app and logging their time.

“We couldn’t be more excited to continue the Surf to Save Lives campaign with St. Jude,” said Krista Schipner, vice president of marketing at MasterCraft. “It has been incredibly rewarding to hear how this initiative has positively impacted St. Jude families, and we’re looking forward to another summer of creating meaningful memories on the water, all while supporting a cause that’s close to our hearts.”

At St. Jude, some children’s care can surpass more than $1 million per patient for a variety of reasons. More than 50 percent of St. Jude patients are under- or uninsured. However, even if a family has insurance, St. Jude will bill the insurance company, but no family ever receives a bill from St. Jude for care, and no family is asked to pay co-pays or deductibles.

As the inspiring face of MasterCraft’s Surf to Save Lives campaign, Alexa Score embodies its very spirit. A childhood cancer survivor who defied the odds, Score turned her diagnosis into a life and career fueled by strength, adventure, and purpose, becoming a professional wakeboarder, TV host, and advocate. During her toughest times, she found solace on the water, which is why she remains committed to championing the Surf to Save Lives campaign as its official spokesperson.

“Since the launch of this campaign, my excitement has only grown each year,” said Score. “It’s been an honor to support St. Jude’s mission in partnership with MasterCraft, and every summer, I look forward to seeing boaters across the country turn their time on the water into something truly meaningful.”

Beyond the Surf to Save Lives campaign, MasterCraft team members also have the opportunity to support St. Jude through a dedicated Employee Giving Program.