2024 Boating Industry Movers and Shakers

The 14th Annual Boating Industry Movers & Shakers awards recognize outstanding leaders and trailblazers across the recreational boating industry who continually pursue and embrace the challenge of change.

This year’s Mover & Shaker of the Year and finalists continue to navigate challenges and changes across our ever-changing industry, as well as drive innovation through their strong leadership and dedication both within their respective organizations and well beyond.

Mover & Shaker of the Year

Eric Fetchko

President, Dometic Marine

Days on the water and a connection to boating began at a very young age for this year’s Mover & Shaker of the Year, Dometic Marine president, Eric Fetchko. As the youngest of eight kids growing up, hunting and fishing was very much a way of life.

“We always had a boat, but it was always a 50-50 chance the old two-stroke would start and during that time I don’t think I ever remember a gauge on the boat ever working,” Fetchko said. “I love the water, I love boating, but even back then I was thinking there’s got to be a better way to do this and that’s been my whole career about making boating a better experience.”

After school, with a mechanical engineer background, Fetchko went on to work in the sawmill industry, before getting a job with Teleflex.

When starting his Dometic (Teleflex) journey, Fetchko thought it was going to be a “two years and I’m out” type of job. In June 2024, he celebrated his 38th year with the company. “It just shows that the marine industry is awesome to be a part of and once you’re in you never really leave,” Fetchko said.

From early beginnings as a junior engineer to climbing the ranks to his current role as president, Fetchko’s passion for the marine industry has never been lacking and is certainly infectious to all who work with him.

In his Dometic Marine tenure, Fetchko has played a role in some of the company’s largest projects including the emergence of both hydraulic and electric steering systems, various OEM integration projects and starting Dometic’s marine electronic development center.

“It’s been an interesting journey for me being a mechanical guy,” Fetchko said. “The whole journey through Teleflex to SeaStar and eventually Dometic has been all about learning something new every single day.”

Due to the company’s size when he started, Fetchko credits much of his success as a professional to the ability to work in a variety of different facets of the company. “When I started here, we had 45 people,” Fetchko said. “From engineering to quality and product management and just about everything in between, I got to do it.”

And with that experience and mindset, Fetchko – and Dometic – strive to continue that in today’s team across Dometic Marine.

“We support and push people to move around the company and get stints in different areas,” Fetchko. “As people gain experience and expertise everywhere and when leadership opportunities come up, that allows us to have people ready to step into those roles at almost any time.”

Being the best leader he can be to his team and those around him always remains at the utmost of importance for Fetchko.

“It all takes vision and it takes the influence and support of mentors to move toward success,” Fetchko explained. “I had someone that allowed me to be entrepreneurial and the reason I’m still so passionate about the industry after 38 years, working from 5 a.m. to beyond 5 p.m., is because I can affect change and I matter. And Dometic supports me in that, and I support my team in the same through and through.”

“If you don’t put people in roles where they matter and can affect change, you lose them,” Fetchko said. “If you focus on those two things first, it lets people accel to be the best they can be and creates an environment that everyone is proud to be a part of.”

In an effort for nurturing and growing talent, Fetchko built and maintains his own in-house mentorship program aimed at providing aspiring leaders within Dometic Marine with the tools and inspiration to keep moving the boating industry forward to unprecedented success.

And with success across the board in mind, despite current hurdles facing the marine industry, Fetchko and the Dometic Marine team are refusing to take their foot off the gas pedal. Between OEM partnerships – both long-standing and new – paired with ever-changing and ever-increasing technology, Fetchko has his and his team’s sights firmly set on carrying boating into the future with the goal of making boating easier for all.

“If we don’t continue evolving and investing in that evolution to not only meet but exceed these expectations, we become obsolete in innovation and I don’t ever intend to see that happen to an industry I’m so passionate about, regardless of any challenges we face. I’ve been here 38 years and have seen my fair share of difficult times, all of which are weatherable, and all of which can bring success.”

FINALISTS

Brandon Cerka

General Manager, Sales & Marketing, Suzuki Marine USA

Over the past few years, Brandon Cerka has assumed the mantle of leadership at Suzuki Marine USA from his friend and mentor George “Gus” Blakely (a past Boating Industry Mover & Shaker Finalist).

However, boating – and Suzuki – has been a part of Cerka’s life from very early on. Cerka grew up in the panhandle of Texas on what was essentially a private lake, where his dad owned the sole boat dealership.

“I think I was 6 years old when my dad brought on Suzuki outboards,” Cerka said. “And I always remember the Suzuki rep coming in and I was like ‘that’s the coolest job anyone can have,’ traveling all over and doing all of these awesome things with boating.”

When Cerka’s father decided to sell the business in the early 2000s, he pivoted from a plan to take over the family business and went back to school. Following that and after a brief stint in education as a teacher, the job he admired as a kid – the district sales manager in Texas for Suzuki Marine – happened to be open and Cerka went after it.

“It almost felt like a homecoming of sorts,” Cerka said. “After seeing my name, I was immediately asked if I had relation to my dad, and I’ve just been happy to be working hard and climbing the ranks here ever since.”

Cerka has become the face of Suzuki Marine, speaking at major press events and product launches, representing the brand at key international boat shows, boat builder meetings and events like Boating Industry’s Elevate Summit, American Boating Congress and directing the company’s critical sales and marketing initiatives during what can only be described as unusual market conditions.

While some might call it a transitional period, Cerka has already been “steering the ship” at Suzuki Marine for some time, developing many of the programs that have positioned the brand for success today and in the future. And in impressive fashion, Cerka has reached this level at the age of 44. And with a drive to continue bringing a sense of youth to the marine industry and more specifically Suzuki Marine, he has initiated a “youth movement” of sorts at the company by finding and recruiting new young talent.

“Sometimes it happens that you’re just in the right place at the right time,” Cerka said. “It felt like all of the sudden there was this young kid who came in and was on the map. And I’m sure some were like ‘who is this?’ but I felt I was ready and at that right moment of being able to impact the marine industry and our brand together.”

Cerka’s aggressive business strategy has helped Suzuki Marine experience solid growth over the past year, gaining new dealers, new boat builder partnerships and exponentially greater sales — all while facing challenging market conditions and a tough overall economy. And Cerka’s ascension has resulted in many important changes at Suzuki Marine, including dozens of new hires across all departments. “New blood,” new energy and fresh ideas can be found in sales, service, technical support, marketing, accounting and more, all a result of Cerka’s motivation to think outside the box.

“Every day is a grind,” Cerka said. “It doesn’t matter what position you’re in, grind every day and you’ll get to where you want to be and push those around you to do the same, bringing success to everyone.”

Christophe Lavigne

President, Highfield USA

If one thing is certain, it’s that Highfield USA president Christophe Lavigne is no stranger to a world on the water. Prior to his current position as president of Highfield Boats USA, Lavigne has held leadership positions with several major U.S. boat manufacturers, including RBH (president of Four Winns, Glastron, Wellcraft and Scarab); Aviara (Director of Engineering) and Doral International (Director of Research & Development & Customer Service).

In launching Highfield USA in 2022 as the domestic distributor of China-based Highfield Boats, Lavigne implemented dynamic long-range and mid-term strategies to ensure Highfield not only would thrive during Covid but also continue to succeed and gain market share after the market normalized and dipped post-pandemic.

Lavigne’s mantra is “Agility, Confidence & Leadership,” empowering his team to move quickly and make independent decisions.

Lavigne relates that in France, RIBS make up roughly 20% of the recreational boat market, while in the U.S., they are less than 3%. Inspired by European-style boats now launched in the U.S. market, Lavigne has worked with Highfield Boats to make RIBS more comfortable and user-friendly for Americans, as well as to promote their seaworthiness, safety and capacity for adventure. Both through design initiatives and innovative marketing, including working with many social influencers, Highfield USA in a short period of time has made Highfield Boats the leading RIB brand in the U.S., not only in the tender market, but also as primary recreational boats that now compete in the center console market.

Furthermore, Lavigne believes, “To know the future, invent it,” nurturing an innovative spirit that drives the company forward. Even in a tough economic climate, Highfield USA has seen a growth YoY in sales in part due to his leadership, passion for the product and constant hunger to innovate.

With this mindset and ambition to continuously drive forward into the future, Lavigne places much of his emphasis as a leader on building and nurturing the right team at Highfield.

As a member Generation X, Christophe felt the Baby Boom generation was not listening

to his ideas or giving him enough of a leadership role, and he vowed not to do the same

to the next generations. “I want to share my experience with them without imposing,” Lavigne said. “The members of the next generation who want to work are so brilliant, I want to learn from them.”

Lavigne’s young and diverse team at Highfield USA includes several members under 30 years of age who are up-and-coming players in the marine industry. Setting this stage, he has created an atmosphere for all of Highfield’s employees to learn both from a veteran and innovators alike.

His mid-term strategy included securing financing for the company and opening a centrally positioned Highfield Boats production and rigging facility in the U.S.

Located in Cadillac, Mich., the new U.S. facility was designed to expand support and services for the RIB segment domestically. With a vision to fully serve U.S. dealers and end users, the Cadillac Plant has three missions:

1. Provide fully rigged boats with Americanized content – Ready to go – Just add fuel and beer!

2. Serve as a hub of design and innovation focused on domestic customers, by investing in American designers and engineers and utilizing local talent, much like the automotive industry.

3. Leverage synergies between U.S. and international component manufacturers, to implement a global supply chain and facilitate a U.S. RIB production process.

“We have accomplished all three goals with the launch of rigged boats featuring propulsion and equipment by Mercury, Suzuki, Tohatsu, Yamaha, North Point, Huntington, EZ Loader and many other brands. Additionally, we introduced a new jet boat line in partnership with BRP and commenced the production of American boats for first responders and the tourism industry,” Lavigne said.

Lavigne has served as a dynamic innovator and promoter for the RIB segment in the U.S. through design, marketing and dealer development. Christophe and his team at Highfield USA have raised awareness and popularity for RIBs both as primary boats and first responder vessels. On the OEM side, he has helped Highfield Boats to redesign and enhance the RIB experience for American boaters.

“Passion is everything,” Lavigne said. “If you’re passionate about something and you work toward your goals, people will follow you, will embrace what you do and bring their own passion to it. I love what I do, I love the industry I’m a part of and I love working to help people create memories on the water. I aim to bring my passion and love of the water to everything I do, above all else.”