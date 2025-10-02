ABYC and USCG to host risk mitigation webinar

The U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) and the American Boat & Yacht Council (ABYC) will host the ninth installment of the USCG/ABYC Risk Mitigation Series on November 5 from 1 to 3 p.m. ET. The virtual session, “Plugs, Pigtails, and Pre-Wired Chargers, Oh My!,” will focus on electrical safety and updated standards.

Webinar topics

Industry update from the USCG

Updated requirements in ABYC standards E-11, AC and DC Electrical Systems on Boats and E-13, Lithium Ion Batteries

Pre-wired battery chargers: Market overview, standards, manufacturer installation requirements, and safety tips

Multiple DC voltage systems: Practical considerations for boats using multiple DC voltages, including safety concerns, installation requirements, and available technologies

“Electrical systems are evolving rapidly, and so are the risks,” said Maciej Rynkiewicz, ABYC standards developer. “This webinar is a chance for marine professionals to stay ahead of the curve with practical guidance from ABYC, the Coast Guard, and industry experts. Whether you are designing, inspecting, or servicing boats, understanding these updates is essential to keeping people safe and systems compliant.”

Registration for The Risk Mitigation Series is open. The free, online program is dedicated to improving safety in recreational boat design and construction. Sessions are recorded for later viewing.