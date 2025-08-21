ABYC and USCG launch Boat Regulations Certification course

The American Boat & Yacht Council (ABYC) and U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) Recreational Boating Product Assurance Branch have announced the launch of the USCG Recreational Boat Regulations Certification course. This program equips marine industry professionals with the knowledge to meet federal requirements for new recreational boats manufactured or imported for sale in the U.S.

“Compliance with federal regulations is essential for safety, and we are pleased to announce the availability of this new course,” said Jeff Ludwig, chief of the recreational boating product assurance branch at the U.S. Coast Guard. “Anyone involved in the manufacture of recreational boats should strongly consider taking it to ensure that they have the knowledge to build boats that are compliant with U.S. Coast Guard requirements.”

The course guides participants through a typical USCG inspection at a boat manufacturer or dealer, providing practical guidance for compliance. Topics include certification labeling, hull identification numbers, capacity and loading requirements, flotation, electrical and ventilation systems, marine sanitation devices, engine cut-off switches, start-in-gear protection, navigation lights, and backfire flame arrestors.

After passing the certification exam, candidates earn the Regulatory Specialist designation, demonstrating their expertise in federal recreational boating regulations.

“The launch of this course marks more than a year and a half of development,” said Tim Murphy, education director of ABYC. “In December 2023, we gathered subject-matter experts—boatbuilders, compliance inspectors, standards developers, and U.S. Coast Guard staff—to lay out the competencies required to certify a Recreational Boat Regulatory Specialist. This collaboration ensures the certification reflects both regulatory requirements and the real-world challenges faced by manufacturers.”