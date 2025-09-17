ABYC Foundation seeks Educator of the Year nominations

The StaffSeptember 17, 2025
Keith Rollings named ABYC Educator of the Year
Keith Rollins of Suncoast Technical College in Sarasota, Florida, received the 2024 Educator of the Year award. Photo courtesy of ABYC

The American Boat & Yacht Council (ABYC) Foundation seeks nominations for its 2025 Educator of the Year Award. The award honors an instructor who is shaping the future of the marine industry by training the next generation of marine service technicians.

Eligible candidates include educators actively teaching marine service technology for recreational boats in high schools, postsecondary institutions, or corporate settings.

“I am always impressed when I see how teachers connect with their students through hands-on training, classroom lectures, and lab work,” said Sarah Devlin, accreditation director of ABYC Foundation. “They strive to ensure their graduates are trained to the highest standards, and they modify their curriculum and lesson plans to match the students in the classroom. These folks deserve all the recognition and appreciation we can offer.”

Keith Rollins of Suncoast Technical College in Sarasota, Florida, received the 2024 award. “Just being nominated for Educator of the Year, for me, was a great honor,” Rollins said. “Sometimes, as a teacher, you’re working so hard to create a program that both the students and the teacher will enjoy, you don’t even realize that others are watching.”

Educator of the Year nominations are open until December 19, 2025. The winner will be announced at the winter ABYC Foundation’s Educator Forum on January 27, 2026. The free online event provides an educational platform for instructors and networking opportunities.

