Marketplace Events acquires Northwest Sportshow from NMMA

NMMA announced an agreement has been finalized to transfer ownership of the Northwest Sportshow to Marketplace Events. The sale is a part of NMMA’s plan to strategically broaden the Discover Boating boat show portfolio in other markets to further engage target audiences. NMMA remains committed to the Twin Cities market with a focus on the Discover Boating Minneapolis Boat Show.

Here is the formal announcement:

Marketplace Events (MPE), North America’s largest business-to-consumer show producer, today announced the acquisition of the Northwest Sportshow in Minneapolis from the National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA), the leading trade association for the North American recreational boating industry and world’s largest boat show producer.

Marketplace Events, which already produces two successful and longstanding home shows in the Twin Cities, has been aggressively acquiring in the sport and outdoor category. The Northwest Sportshow will be the 19th show the company has purchased in this category since March 25 of this year. The acquisition brings the total number of events produced by the company to 114, including 68 home shows, 19 sport/outdoor shows, 16 holiday shows, and 11 trade events.

“We are excited to continue our expansion in the outdoor category,” explained Mark White, CEO of Marketplace Events, “A show of this quality, in a market like Minneapolis where we have deep roots and a long history of success, will help us provide a top-notch experience for exhibitors and attendees.”

“Marketplace Events has a long track record of producing quality consumer events, and with its expansion into the outdoors sector and experience in the Minneapolis market, will continue to produce a successful Northwest Sportshow for visitors and exhibitors,” said Darren Envall, Vice President of Midwest Shows for NMMA. “NMMA remains committed to the Twin Cities market with a focus on the Discover Boating Minneapolis Boat Show, which closely precedes the sportshow, and we will continue to explore opportunities to strategically broaden the Discover Boating boat show portfolio in other markets to further engage target audiences.”

The 2025 Northwest Sportshow is scheduled to run March 13-16, 2025, at the Minneapolis Convention Center. The show will be led by veteran show managers Bruce Evans and Dan DeJaeger, both from Minneapolis. “Both have strong ties to the community and a long history of producing and marketing successful events in Minneapolis,” explained White.