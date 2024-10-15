Kracor becomes Yamaha Marine Rotational Molders, names GM

Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit recently announced that Kracor, a division of Yamaha Marine Systems Company, Inc. (YMSC) is now officially doing business as Yamaha Marine Rotational Molders, and John Augustiniak is the new general manager.

In his role, Augustiniak oversees the manufacturing and operational business strategy as well as the sales, marketing and logistics of the company’s rotationally molded plastic products for recreational marine and other industries.

“Augustiniak’s leadership will undoubtedly drive innovation and strengthen Yamaha’s commitment to quality,” said Ben Speciale, President, Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit. “His significant expertise and leadership will enhance manufacturing capabilities, which are invaluable assets as Yamaha Marine Rotational Molders continues to grow within the industry.”

​Augustiniak joined YMSC dba Yamaha Marine Rotational Molders in September of 2024. Bringing more than 30 years of operational leadership to Yamaha, he most recently held the position of Operations Manager for Amazon’s Texas and Wisconsin facilities, where he led customer fulfillment and distribution. He also has extensive experience in the printing, packaging, industrial films and extrusions operations and has a track record for driving continuous business process improvements.

Augustiniak reports directly to Bill Boehman, President, Yamaha Marine Systems Company, Inc. and Yamaha Jet Boat Manufacturing U.S.A., Inc.