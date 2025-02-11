February 2025

The StaffFebruary 11, 2025

Welcome to the February 2025 digital edition of Boating Industry!

Following the annual Boating Industry Elevate Summit in January, we highlight the 2024 Top 100 award winners, including the Top Dealers, 40 Under 40, Women Making Waves, Best In Class and the Dealer of the Year. Boating Industry is proud to recognize these dealerships and professionals and their extraordinary drive and leadership.

Additional highlights of the February 2025 issue of Boating Industry include:

  • Elevate Summit 2025 Recap
  • 2024 Boating Industry Top 100
  • 2024 40 Under 40
  • 2024 Women Making Waves
  • And more!
