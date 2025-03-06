Freedom Boat Club adds three locations in Spain

In April and May, Freedom Boat Club will open three new locations, the Port of Masnou in Catalonia, Marina PortBlanc in Calpe on the Costa Blanca, and Port of El Molinar in Mallorca.

With these additional locations, Freedom Boat Club has 25 locations in Spain and 37 in Europe.

“We are excited to expand Freedom Boat Club’s footprint in Spain with these three exceptional new locations,” said Arturo Gutierrez, general manager of Freedom Boat Club for the EMEA region. “This expansion underscores our commitment to providing our members with unique, sustainable boating experiences along some of Spain’s most picturesque and renowned coastal regions. Each location has been strategically selected to preserve the integrity of its local environment while offering access to a fleet of premium boats and world-class amenities. These new additions are part of our ongoing mission to expand recreational boating in Spain.”

El Molinar, Mallorca

To kick off the opening, the Molinar location will feature four boats, including several Sea Ray models, with plans to expand the fleet to 20 boats across all of Mallorca by the end of 2025. The Molinar location will also offer premium services, including an event room within the historic captaincy building, a restaurant and breathtaking panoramic views of the city, all set against the stunning backdrop of Playa de San Antoni and Playa de Palma.

Masnou, Barcelona

Port Masnou promises a premium boating experience for club members. Restaurants, nautical shops, and leisure areas will offer a variety of leisure activities, and Freedom’s Club’s fleet in Masnou will feature modern and versatile boats designed to cater to the varied needs of its members.

Marina PortBlanc, Calpe

At this location, members will enjoy a premium fleet of boats, including the Quicksilver 605 Open and the Sea Ray SPX 230 Outboard. With modern infrastructure, high-end dining options and premium services, Marina PortBlanc ensures that members have access to a sophisticated, luxurious nautical lifestyle. By the end of 2025, Freedom Boat Club will boast a robust fleet and network of locations across the Levante Coast, including Valencia, Denia, Alicante, Altea and Calpe.