Freedom Boat Club celebrates franchises at 2025 Freedom Forum

Freedom Boat Club recently hosted its annual franchise conference, the 2025 Freedom Forum, featuring the expanded “Freedom University” program. With more than 375 attendees gathered in Southwest Florida, this year’s forum marked the largest partner expo and most successful business collaboration event in Freedom franchise history.

“As the global leader in the boat club industry, bolstered by our innovative and award-winning franchise model, we are focused on equipping our franchise partners with the cutting-edge knowledge, tools, and resources needed to deliver unparalleled member experiences while driving continued growth,” said Scott Ward, vice president of the Freedom Franchise Network. He stated that the conference offers an opportunity for franchise operators to gather and network.

“We’re excited to see how the investments we’ve made in technology, operations, and marketing will continue to fuel the expansion of the boating industry, especially as we look toward another record-setting year in 2025,” Ward continued.

The 2025 Freedom Forum kicked off with the largest-ever partner and vendor expo, allowing franchisees to connect with brands and products designed to support business growth. More than 30 boats from 16 premier brands were showcased for hands-on on-water testing, and an additional 34 partners offered a range of innovative products and services—from the cutting-edge Fliteboard eFoil surfboards to the latest Navico Group electronics packages. The expo also highlighted essential business tools like insurance and marketing programs.

The conference wrapped up with an awards ceremony that recognized the exceptional performance and dedication of franchisees over the past year.

2024 Franchise of the Year

North American Franchise of the Year: Mariah Lawrence, David Drake, Johnny Miller, and Angie Scott from Freedom Boat Club of Tennessee

Other awards