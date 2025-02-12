Freedom Boat Club wins Entrepreneur Franchise 500 Award

Freedom Boat Club has earned a spot on the Entrepreneur Franchise 500 list, and is honored with the Entrepreneur Top Franchises for Veterans Award, underscoring its commitment to supporting veterans through rewarding franchise opportunities.

“We are proud to receive these recognitions, which combined, showcase our commitment to being a best-in-class franchisor,” said Scott Ward, vice president of Freedom Franchise Systems. “These achievements reflect the incredible dedication of our franchise partners, employees and members who contribute to our continued success.

Our Franchise 500 ranking is a testament to the strength and resilience of our franchise model and the passion we all share for providing remarkable and accessible boating experiences,” he continued. “We are also particularly honored to be recognized for our support of veterans and their families, as they bring invaluable leadership and perspectives to our network.”

The Entrepreneur Franchise 500 assesses franchise systems based on financial strength, growth rate and stability. The Top Franchises for Veterans Award recognizes brands that demonstrate a commitment to veteran recruitment, offering them a supportive environment and pathways to successful business ownership.