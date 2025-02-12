Freedom Boat Club wins Entrepreneur Franchise 500 Award

The StaffFebruary 12, 2025
Freedom Boat Club logo
Photo courtesy of Freedom Boat Club

Freedom Boat Club has earned a spot on the Entrepreneur Franchise 500 list, and is honored with the Entrepreneur Top Franchises for Veterans Award, underscoring its commitment to supporting veterans through rewarding franchise opportunities.

“We are proud to receive these recognitions, which combined, showcase our commitment to being a best-in-class franchisor,” said Scott Ward, vice president of Freedom Franchise Systems. “These achievements reflect the incredible dedication of our franchise partners, employees and members who contribute to our continued success.

Our Franchise 500 ranking is a testament to the strength and resilience of our franchise model and the passion we all share for providing remarkable and accessible boating experiences,” he continued. “We are also particularly honored to be recognized for our support of veterans and their families, as they bring invaluable leadership and perspectives to our network.”

The Entrepreneur Franchise 500 assesses franchise systems based on financial strength, growth rate and stability. The Top Franchises for Veterans Award recognizes brands that demonstrate a commitment to veteran recruitment, offering them a supportive environment and pathways to successful business ownership.

The StaffFebruary 12, 2025

Related Articles

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis

Miami Boat Show: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks at opening ceremony

February 12, 2025
Honda BF250 outboard

Miami Boat Show: Honda reveals outboards and names Marine management

February 12, 2025
Boating Industry 40 Under 40

Boating Industry opens 2025 40 Under 40 nomination form

February 11, 2025
NMMA names Jacky Usyk vice president of government relations

NMMA names Capital Hill veteran Jacky Usyk VP of government relations

February 10, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button