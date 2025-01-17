Freedom Boat Club patners with Touron, expands into Madrid

Freedom Boat Club of Spain has announced a franchise partnership with Touron, a recreational boating company in Spain. Touron will open two new locations in the Madrid area, with plans for additional expansion.

“We are thrilled to partner with Touron, whose rich legacy in the leisure boating market spans over six decades,” said Arturo Gutierrez, general manager, Freedom Boat Club of EMEA. “Their deep understanding of the Spanish market, coupled with their commitment to delivering exceptional products and experiences, makes them an ideal partner as we continue to expand our footprint in Spain. We are confident that Touron’s expertise will help drive the success of Freedom Boat Club’s expansion in the region.”

Touron’s initial locations will include prime boating destinations in the Madrid area: San Juan Lake, the largest lake in Madrid, and Entrepeñas Lake in Guadalajara, renowned for its crystal-clear blue waters.

“We have long admired the evolution of Freedom Boat Club and are excited to now bring this incredible brand to Madrid,” said Fernando Giquel, general manager of Touron’s Business Division. “This partnership marks the beginning of a new chapter for us, expanding our offerings and further diversifying our portfolio. We are excited to introduce Freedom Boat Club to Madrid and to help more people experience the joys of boating.”

Touron’s two new locations are expected to open during the 2026 and 2027 boating seasons, strengthening Freedom’s presence in Spain. Freedom Boat Club has over 35 locations and an expanding franchise network now comprising 17 partners across Europe.