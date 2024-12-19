Freedom Boat Club announces 10th Australian Location

Freedom Boat Club (FBC) announced the grand opening of its newest location in Brisbane, Australia. Representing the 10th location in Australia, Freedom’s newest location is situated at Rivergate Marina, a premium site providing members with exclusive, direct access to the Brisbane River.

This announcement marks Freedom Boat Club of Brisbane’s second location, owned and operated by seasoned franchise partner Brett Bolton, who brings over 26 years of expertise in the marine industry.

“We are excited to further expand our footprint in Brisbane with this new location,” said Brett Bolton, Franchise Owner, Freedom Boat Club of Brisbane. “The Brisbane River offers an unparalleled city setting for boating, and we are eager to provide an easy, affordable way for people to explore it. Our members will benefit from not only access to top-tier boats, but also expert guidance and a community of passionate boating enthusiasts who share the same love for the water.”

FBC said the premium Rivergate location has been strategically chosen to offer seamless access to the city sites along the Brisbane River while still being able to cruise the many island destinations of Moreton Bay. It presents an exceptional opportunity for both locals and visitors to experience the thrill of boating without the burden of boat ownership.

“Expanding access to the boating lifestyle is essential for the sustained growth of the marine industry,” said Will Sangster, President, Business Acceleration, Brunswick Corporation. “By partnering with one of our many successful franchise owners to launch another marquee Freedom Boat Club location, we are taking a positive step toward making boating more accessible to a broader audience and driving the future of the industry forward.”

David Kurczewski, General Manager, Freedom Boat Club – APAC Region, also shared his excitement about the new launch: “The addition of this location in the heart of Brisbane is a significant step in our growth strategy across Australia. Brett and his team have built an outstanding reputation for service excellence, and we are confident that this new site will provide immense value to the local boating community. As demand for membership-based boating services continues to rise, we are thrilled to offer members access to some of the most sought-after boating destinations in the region.”

The new Freedom Boat Club location in Brisbane will officially open its doors on January 10, 2025.