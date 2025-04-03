Fox Powersports acquires marine dealerships in Michigan

Fox Powersports has acquired Lakeside Motor Sports & Marine and Nelson’s Speed Shop, expanding its presence across Michigan. This move adds two new powersports and 10 marine brands to Fox Powersports’ lineup, totaling six locations and 38 brands.

Lakeside Motor Sports & Marine and Nelson’s Speed Shop will continue serving their communities under new names:

Fox Powersports Lakeside (10964 90th Ave, Mecosta, MI 49332) – Featuring Can-Am, Indian, Kawasaki, Legend Trailer, Polaris, Sea-Doo and Ski-Doo.

(10964 90th Ave, Mecosta, MI 49332) – Featuring Can-Am, Indian, Kawasaki, Legend Trailer, Polaris, Sea-Doo and Ski-Doo. Fox Marine Lakeside (8930 11 Mile Rd, Mecosta, MI 49332) – Featuring Alumacraft, Bennington, Crest, Honda Marine Motors, Manitou, Mercury, Qwest, Starcraft, Suzuki Marine and Yamaha Outboards.

(8930 11 Mile Rd, Mecosta, MI 49332) – Featuring Alumacraft, Bennington, Crest, Honda Marine Motors, Manitou, Mercury, Qwest, Starcraft, Suzuki Marine and Yamaha Outboards. Fox Powersports Nelson’s Speed Shop (4566 S Greenville Rd, Greenville, MI 48838) – Featuring Alumacraft, Bennington, Can-Am, Crest, Honda, Honda Marine Motors, Honda Power Equipment, Kawasaki, LEGEND Trailer, Manitou, Mercury, Polaris, Qwest, Sea-Doo, Ski-Doo, Starcraft, STIHL, Suzuki Marine and Yamaha Outboards.

Lakeside Motor Sports & Marine, founded in 1998 by Ed Richter, has been a trusted name in powersports and boating, while Nelson’s Speed Shop has been a Greenville fixture for over five decades, established in 1971 by Jack Nelson and owned by the Richter family since 2014.

With this acquisition, Fox Powersports now operates six locations across Michigan, contributing to Fox Motors’ overall portfolio of 45 locations and 63 powersports and automotive brands.