NMRA extends 2025 Marine Trades Scholarship deadline

NMRA

The deadline to apply for a 2025 National Marine Representatives Association (NMRA) Marine Trades Scholarship has been extended to April 30.

Since 2008, NMRA has actively contributed to the future of the marine industry by offering scholarships to students pursuing education in the marine trades.

In 2024, four NMRA Scholarships of $1,000 each were awarded to students attending Northwood Technical College, Great Lakes Boat Building School, Lake Careers & Technical Center and IYRS School of Technology & Trades.

To request an application for a 2025 NMRA Marine Trades Scholarship, email info@nmraonline.org with 2025 Scholarship Application Request in the subject line.

