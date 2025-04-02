MJM Yachts names Joe Cacopardo VP of marketing

MJM Yachts has announced that Joe Cacopardo has been named vice president of marketing. In this role, Cacopardo will lead brand strategy, digital engagement, and dealer marketing support as the company continues to grow.

Cacopardo brings over 20 years of marketing and brand-building experience in the marine industry, having held leadership roles at boat brands like Sea Ray, Hatteras Yachts, and Chris-Craft. Known for his ability to craft compelling campaigns that drive retail success, he has helped these companies elevate their brand presence and strengthen dealer and customer relationships across the country. Cacopardo’s work has also been recognized by the Marine Marketers of America for excellence in marketing communications.

“MJM is a company that blends timeless design with modern performance, and I’m thrilled to be part of a team so committed to quality and innovation,” said Cacopardo. “I’m honored to help bring that story to more boaters and support the incredible dealer partners who are central to MJM’s success.”

“Joe’s deep experience in the marine space, combined with his passion for brand building and dealer advocacy, aligns seamlessly with the direction of MJM,” said Natascia Hatch, CEO of MJM Yachts. “We’re excited to welcome him to the team and look forward to his impact on our continued growth.”