MJM Yachts has named Matthew Saloom as chief operating officer (COO) and Brent Brewster as chief financial officer (CFO).

Saloom previously served as MJM vice president of operations from 2020 to 2021 and is now COO. Saloom brings extensive leadership experience from the automotive and boating industries, including Volvo and Hatteras Yachts. He was most recently president of Maverick Boat Group.

Recognized for his expertise in budget optimization and process efficiency, Saloom has a proven track record of driving operational success in complex manufacturing environments. He is committed to safety, waste management and continuous improvement. As COO, Saloom is focused on enhancing efficiency across all facets of production.

Brewster joins MJM after most recently serving as corporate controller for Correct Craft, where he held a variety of other positions over the last eight years. Before joining the marine industry, he began his career as a senior auditor for a regional mid-market-size accounting firm in the Orlando, Florida, area.

Brewster holds an M.B.A. from the University of Central Florida, where he also received his B.S. in Accounting. He will support MJM’s strategic direction and oversee the day-to-day finance operations.

“We are so delighted to have Matt and Brent join the MJM team,” said Natascia Hatch, CEO of MJM Yachts. “They have tremendous boating industry experience and will help solidify MJM as an industry leader.”