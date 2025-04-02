BoatNation.com launches as marketplace for listings and services

The Staff
April 2, 2025
BoatNation logo

BoatNation.com has launched, offering a user-friendly resource for boat sellers and buyers. The site contains all the details for those looking to buy or sell a boat, as well as products and services to keep a vessel or marine business running at full profitability. BoatNation.com is an alternative to existing resources that charge a significant premium for listings without securing user data.

BoatNation.com reports over 5,000 yacht and business listings, over 6,000 registered users, and over 2,000 daily searches. The site contains a variety of listings, from new and used yachts for sale to commercial fishing vessels and tugs, trailers, accessories, charter and real-estate opportunities, new and used marina equipment, boat care products, special events and more.

“With the flexibility of ever-evolving websites taking over for the old-school bulletin boards filled with business cards, whether recreational or commercial, boaters have been expressing a need for a resource that is a one-stop marketplace for goods and services that doesn’t charge an arm and a leg,” said Don Douglas, president of BoatNation.com. “In recent news, other marketplaces have been capitalizing on their vast reach by raising prices over and over again. What I really wanted to do with this website was to help people. I’m positive that once service professionals spend just a few minutes on the site, they’ll see the value of a listing, and boaters who are looking for providers will easily find just what they are looking for.”

