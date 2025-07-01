Nimbus Group appoints first dealer in Mexico

Nimbus Group has signed a dealer distribution agreement with The Boat Cave in Mexico, which will sell EdgeWater and Nimbus boats in the Yucatán Peninsula. Both Nimbus and EdgeWater brand boats have been shipped to the dealership.

The Boat Cave, based in Mérida, Mexico, is a growing dealership with a strong commitment to the local marine community and a new marina development underway. The partnership strengthens Nimbus Group’s international dealer network and supports continued growth in key markets beyond Europe and North America.

“This marks a key step in our international expansion strategy and our first footprint in South America,” said Nicklas Bergström, commercial sales director of Nimbus Group. “The Boat Cave brings local market knowledge, infrastructure, and a strong passion for boating, making them a valuable partner for our brands in the region.”

“This is a brand portfolio that fits our customers perfectly,” said Emilio Vales, co-owner of The Boat Cave. “We’re excited to bring boats that offer a rare combination of performance, quality, and design to families and boaters throughout the Yucatán.