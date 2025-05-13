Nimbus Group names Johan Inden as CEO

The Board of Directors of Nimbus Group has appointed Johan Inden as the new CEO of Nimbus Group AB, effective September 1. Inden succeeds Jan-Erik Lindström, who announced his retirement earlier this year.

Inden has over 15 years of experience from senior leadership roles in the marine and boating industry. He will leave his position as president of the Marine Business Unit at Volvo Penta, where he has led the company’s global marine operations since 2018. Previously, Inden was responsible for product development, procurement, and strategy at Volvo Penta. Over the course of his career, he has also built up broad experience in developing small and medium-sized enterprises both within and outside the marine industry.

“Following Jan-Erik Lindström’s successful efforts in developing Nimbus Group, we now welcome Johan Inden, a highly experienced leader with a solid background in the marine industry,” said Mats Engblom, chairman of the Board of Nimbus Group AB. “His visionary leadership in developing companies and people, together with a strong focus on entrepreneurship, will be highly valuable in making Nimbus Group a stronger and larger player in the global boating industry. The Board aims to strengthen and accelerate Nimbus Group’s core strengths by bringing in new perspectives. We are confident that Johan Inden has the right background, insights, and experience—as well as the drive and determination—to lead the company forward.”

“I’m grateful for the Board’s confidence and feel truly excited about this opportunity,” said Inden.

“After spending many years in the marine industry, it’s hard to imagine a more inspiring and energizing role. I’m very much looking forward to engaging with the Nimbus Group team, its customers, and suppliers, to develop and grow the company in the years to come.”

Inden will be based at Nimbus Group’s headquarters in Gothenburg.