Nimbus Group CEO to retire

The StaffFebruary 18, 2025
Jan-Erik Lindström, Nimbus CEO
Nimbus Group CEO Jan-Erik Lindström will retire this year. Photo courtesy of Nimbus Group

Nimbus Group CEO Jan-Erik Lindström has informed the company’s board that he will retire in 2025. The Nimbus Group Board will begin the recruitment process for a successor, aiming to finalize the recruitment of a new CEO during the second half of 2025. Lindström, who recently turned 63, will continue as CEO of the company until his successor takes office.

”It is of course with mixed feelings that I leave as CEO after 15 years in the company, but it’s still natural,” said Lindström. “It has been a fantastic journey where Nimbus Group today has a strong and efficient organization with many skilled and talented employees and with a clear strategic plan. Going forward, I will remain a shareholder and of course support the company in different ways.”

”I have had the pleasure of working closely with Jan-Erik for many years and I have really appreciated his drive, his business skills, loyalty and engagement,” said Mats Engblom, chairman of the Nimbus Group Board. “When he now chooses to retire, he does so with a solid track record where he has led the transformation of Nimbus into an international group and a successful listing of the company.”

