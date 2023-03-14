Nimbus Group acquires EdgeWater Boats

Nimbus Group recently announced it has acquired EdgeWater Power Boats and entered a strategic partnership that will solidify and expand their reach and investments in the U.S., the single largest powerboat market in the world.

EdgeWater Power Boats’ story started in 1992 with a vision from the legendary engineer, Bob Daugherty, that wanted to build boats with integrally stable hulls. This was the foundation of what was to come — Single-Piece Infusion (SPI). EdgeWater pioneered this game-changing boatbuilding process. Beyond the build of the boat, EdgeWater prides itself on the luxury, family mindset that it designs into the bones of every boat.

Nimbus Group was founded in 1968 by brothers Lars and Hans Wiklund with their first Nimbus 26 and went on to created Scandinavia’s leading boat building company and one of the most recognized brands on the market. Nimbus Group today is comprised of seven brands and approximately 70 different models with manufacturing facilities in nine locations throughout Sweden, Finland, and Poland. Nimbus Group creates a Scandinavian thoughtful design for the conscious customer by designing, producing, and deliver leisure boats for the global market.

”Nimbus Group has a clear growth strategy where expansion in the important North American market comprise one of the cornerstones. The acquisition of EdgeWater adds a strong and successful brand to our House of Brands. The market for powerboats in the US is the single largest in the world and to support Nimbus Group’s expansion in the US and increases our presence in the North American market EdgeWater Power Boats adds an important experienced local organization and production capacity in the US”, says Jan-Erik Lindström, President and CEO of Nimbus Group.

“With this collaborative partnership, we will set a strong standard for boatbuilding,” says Jennifer Butera, President and CEO of EdgeWater Power Boats. “Our companies share the same sensibilities geared towards providing sincere commitment to our customers and their families. The Nimbus Group is aimed at growth, and it seems limitless.”