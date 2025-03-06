Vision Marine Technologies responds to U.S.-Canada tariffs

Vision Marine Technologies recently shared that the company “is well-prepared to navigate the evolving trade landscape.”

The company has established U.S. operations and a skilled workforce in electric marine propulsion, operating through its two established entities. Vision Marine states that this foundation positions the company “to continue delivering innovative solutions to its customers while minimizing exposure to shifting trade policies.”

“Our existing infrastructure and experience allow us to adapt efficiently, ensuring stability for our investors and partners,” stated Alexandre Mongeon, CEO of Vision Marine Technologies.

Vision Marine continues to optimize its supply chain and explore strategic initiatives to mitigate potential impacts from tariff adjustments. With the global marine industry shifting toward sustainable solutions, the company addresses its confidence that demand for electric propulsion technology will continue to grow.

Vision Marine’s optimistic statement echoes what Boating Industry staff heard from industry leaders at the Miami International Boat Show – before tariffs were enacted.

“You have to be an eternal optimist if you’re in this industry,” said Brenna Preisser, EVP and president of Brunswick Boat Group Division, at the Miami Boat Show. “Everything we’re seeing on boater participation, interest in getting the water, remains unchanged… We are in a space that has the opportunity for sustained growth. The second thing that gives me a lot of optimism is, in this industry, we are bringing new people in.”

At the boat show, Sea Ray President Keith Yunger explained that tariffs have created a lot of noise in the news, and the industry must keep customers positive and reassured despite the unknown. Sea Ray is dedicated to offering the right value proposition and competitive promotions to boost consumer confidence.

Ana Denari, chief technology officer and president of Navico Group stated: “There’s a lot of unknown’s as we go through life, especially at the moment with the new administration and what the role of tariffs is going to play… but I think we’re feeling reasonably good about consumer confidence around the strength of the economy and around the health of the dealers for the most part.”