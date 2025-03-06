Palm Beach International Boat Show expands with an extra day

The Palm Beach International Boat Show (PBIBS) returns to downtown West Palm Beach from March 19-23, with an expanded footprint, an additional show day, and a wide range of vessels.

PBIBS will take over Palm Harbor Marina, featuring a premier selection of luxury vessels. Guests can also explore the Superyacht Show Palm Beach, featuring a lineup of top-tier yachts and expert-led seminars on ownership and chartering. Unique activations will further immerse guests in the yachting experience. Access to Superyacht Show Palm Beach is included with Windward VIP Lounge and General Admission tickets.

Joining the 2025 show is a lineup of superyachts, with over 45 vessels measuring 150 feet or longer and 200 superyachts over 80 feet LOA. The diverse showcase will highlight a mixture of modern yachts and beloved classics.

The Windward VIP Lounge will provide an exclusive indoor and outdoor retreat featuring a premium open bar, gourmet dining and unique activations. Windward VIP ticket holders also enjoy access to the Palm Beach Modern + Contemporary (PBM+C) Art Fair, where world-class fine art meets luxury yachting. Held alongside PBIBS at the Palm Beach Convention Center, PBM+C offers Windward guests exclusive access from March 21-23.

“The Palm Beach International Boat Show is not only a showcase of the best in our industry, but it also plays a vital role in supporting our local economy,” said Alyssa Freeman, executive director of the Marine Industries Association of Palm Beach County. “Each year, this event brings together exhibitors, visitors, and industry professionals, fostering meaningful connections and continued growth that impacts all of West Palm Beach and surrounding communities.”

PBIBS offers a range of experiences, including the Nautical Ventures AquaZone, educational seminars with industry experts and family-friendly activities. Attendees can also enjoy over 75 food and beverage options.

Show Information

Tickets for the 2025 Palm Beach International Boat Show are now available on the PBIBS website.

Children under 6 receive complimentary admission when accompanied by a ticketed adult, and on Sunday, March 23, children under 15 receive complimentary admission when accompanied by a ticketed adult during Family Day. Active military and veterans are also eligible for complimentary general admission on Sunday, March 23. To claim your ticket, email cxteam@informa.com or present Military ID at the show.

With an extra day added to the schedule, Two-Day tickets are available:

Adult 1-Day Preview Ticket (Valid Wednesday – Sunday): $60.00

Adult 2-Day Preview + General Admission Ticket (Valid Wednesday – Sunday): $81.00

Adult 2-Day General Admission Ticket (Valid Thursday – Sunday): $63.00

Adult 1-Day General Admission Ticket (Valid Thursday – Sunday): $35.00

Child 1-Day Admission Ticket (ages 6-15) (Valid Thursday – Sunday): $17.00

Windward 1-Day VIP Ticket (Valid Thursday – Sunday): $410.00

Attendees can support the Palm Beach International Boat Show Gives Back program through direct donations. Annually, the grant program is funded through PBIBS ticket sales supporting community projects that positively impact thousands of lives through inspiring educational programs.

Since its inception in 1982, PBIBS has become a cornerstone of South Florida’s marine industry, generating an estimated statewide economic impact of over $1.05 billion. With past attendance exceeding 55,000 visitors, the show continues to drive business opportunities and economic growth for the region.