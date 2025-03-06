Highfield Boats USA adds five new dealer partners

The StaffMarch 6, 2025
Highfield ADV7
The Highfield Boats ADV 7. Photo courtesy of Highfield

Highfield Boats USA announces five new dealer partners now representing its aluminum- and fiberglass-hull RIB tenders and sportboats.

The company’s new dealer partners include Champion Honda of New York, Emerald Coast RIB Boats of Florida, Gage Marine of Wisconsin, McShane Yacht Sales of Massachusetts, and Oak Hill Marina of Iowa. 

“Our ability to expand the presence of RIBS and reshape perceptions of this innovative category in the U.S. depends on the strength of our dealers – their reputation, accessibility and shared vision for the future of boating,” said Christophe Lavigne, president of Highfields Boats USA. “We are proud to welcome five new dealer partners across the U.S. from New York to Florida, and Massachusetts to Iowa. These new partnerships – alongside our existing dealers – will play a vital role in strengthening Highfield’s presence nationwide.”

Highfield Boats is now available at over 60 points of sale across multiple states.

