Freedom Boat Club enters middle east market

Freedom Boat Club has announced its expansion into the Middle East market with the upcoming launch of Freedom Boat Club of Dubai in the Fall.

Located in Dubai Harbour, the new club marks a significant milestone in Freedom Boat Club’s international development, extending its presence into one of the most vibrant and high-potential boating markets in the region.

“Expanding into Dubai marks a major milestone for Freedom Boat Club as we continue to bring our world-class boating experience to new global markets,” said Arturo Gutierrez, general manager of Freedom Boat Club for the EMEA region. “Dubai is a natural fit for Freedom. Its dynamic coastline, growing community, and passion for luxury and lifestyle make it an ideal location for our first club in the Middle East.”

Freedom’s first Dubai location will be owned and operated by franchise partner Baker Almasabey. Born and raised in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Baker brings a unique blend of regional insight and international business acumen. As a Freedom member in Canada, Baker was inspired by his love for boating and a desire to bring the concept closer to home. He previously founded a logistics company in Canada, which grew to over 120 employees and expanded operations across Calgary and Vancouver.

“As a longtime boater and Freedom member, I’ve seen firsthand how the club makes the boating lifestyle accessible and effortless,” said Almasabey. “I’m thrilled to introduce this experience to Dubai’s vibrant waterfront community and build something that brings people together on the water, all year round.”

Dubai’s appeal is multi-faceted, boasting the second-largest economy in the UAE, high population density, and a year-round boating season. The city offers more than 70 kilometers of natural coastline extended by nearly 500 kilometers of artificial islands. Dubai Harbour has been recognized as “International Marina of the Year” and stands as a premier waterfront destination between Bluewaters Island and Palm Jumeirah.

Members of Freedom Boat Club of Dubai will have access to a fleet of Brunswick-branded boats, including Sea Ray and Boston Whaler, all powered by Mercury Marine engines. The club has plans to open three locations across Dubai by the end of 2026.