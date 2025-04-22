Freedom Boat Club expands in Southern Spain

Freedom Boat Club has expanded into Marbella, Spain, solidifying its presence on the Costa del Sol. With this new location, Freedom Boat Club now has 40 locations across Europe, contributing to its global network of more than 410 locations.

The Marbella location will be based in Puerto Banús, known for its luxurious infrastructure and world-class facilities. “The addition of Marbella expands Freedom Boat Club’s European locations, offering members more choices for embarking on new adventures along the stunning coastlines,” said Arturo Gutierrez, general manager of Freedom Boat Club for the EMEA region. “The new Freedom Boat Club location in Marbella is expected to boost tourism and contribute to the local economy. By attracting visitors and promoting boating-related commerce, the club plays a vital role in enhancing the region’s dynamic maritime industry.”

At the Marbella location, members will have the opportunity to experience the full suite of Brunswick brands and technologies, including Sea Ray and Quicksilver boats, Navico electronics and Mercury Marine outboard power.

To celebrate the launch, Freedom Boat Club will host exclusive open house events where visitors can explore the boats and discover membership benefits. Event details, including dates, will be announced soon.