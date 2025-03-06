MIASF wraps up 48th annual waterway cleanup

The Marine Industries Association of South Florida (MIASF) recently hosted its 48th Annual Broward County Waterway Cleanup. Organized by MIASF and presented by the Florida Inland Navigational District (F.I.N.D.) and Informa Markets, the annual cleanup is Broward County’s largest and longest-running environmental event, beginning in the 1970s with the mission of ensuring residents and visitors can continue to enjoy local waterways.

On March 1, over 1,100 volunteers gathered across 38 sites throughout Broward County to donate their time cleaning up waterways, parks and communities. From four months to 93 years old, volunteers participated in the event by land and personal watercraft, with nearly 300 participants cleaning up waterways on boats, canoes, kayaks and paddleboards.

More than 20 tons of trash were cleaned up across the county. Among some of the more unique items found were a car engine, an exhaust system, and a mannequin arm. “The proper disposal of trash and debris is the biggest component of this event, and the message I hope people get from the Waterway Cleanup,” said Molly Ringberg, membership and events coordinator of MIASF. “There are hundreds of garbage and recycling receptacles publicly available throughout this county, and that is where we should be putting our trash and debris, not in our waterways.”

To thank volunteers for all their hard work, MIASF hosted its annual post-event, the Trash Bash, at Bradford Marine, sponsored by Total Marine Solutions. Volunteers celebrated with food, drinks, live music and raffles.

In addition to the Waterway Cleanup, MIASF hosts scholarship contests that award $1,500 in scholarship money to Broward County middle school and high school students. This year’s scholarship recipients were:

Poster Contest: $500 – Zofia Chmielewska, 10th grade, North Broward Preparatory School

Short-Story Contest: $250 – Bodhi Franklin, 7th Grade, New River Middle School

Recycled-Art Contest: $250 (8th grade winner)- Janell Harriott, Lyons Creek Middle School

Recycled-Art Contest: $250 (7th grade winner) – Philipe Rodriguez, New River Middle School

Recycled-Art Contest: $250 (6th grade winner) – Mia De La Torre, New River Middle School

Sponsors of the 48th Annual Broward County Waterway Cleanup:

Florida Inland Navigational District (FIND), Informa Markets, Rolly Marine, Broward County, JM Family Enterprises, Diesel Services of America, RPM Diesel, Total Marine Solutions, Bradford Marine, Cliff Berry Inc, Environmental Marine, AME Solutions, Bennett Marine, City of Fort Lauderdale, City of Oakland Park, Coral Springs Improvement District, Derecktor, Dometic, Fimiani Development Corporation, Harbour Towne Marina, Headhunter, Inc., Lauderdale Isles Water Management District, Metric Marine, Inc., Safe Harbor LMC, Sailorman, Shoreside Marine Services, Water Taxi, Wright Maritime Group, Yacht Sales International, Allini Water Treatment Systems, ISOFlex, Panzarella, TGL, StarBrite, and Nancy Olson Water Fitness.