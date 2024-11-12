Captain Sandy’s Charities partners with MIASF’s ‘Salty Jobs’

Salty Jobs, an initiative of the Marine Industries Association of South Florida (MIASF), recently announced a new partnership with Captain Sandy’s Charities, led by yacht captain and television personality, Captain Sandy Yawn. This collaboration will spotlight the vital role of the marine industry in our community while providing valuable resources for aspiring marine professionals.

Captain Sandy, best known for her role on the hit reality series Below Deck Mediterranean, is not only a successful captain but also a passionate advocate for charitable causes. Through Captain Sandy’s Charities, she aims to empower individuals and communities through education, mentorship, and support. The organization focuses on providing scholarships and training programs for those interested in pursuing careers in the marine industry, making a significant impact on the lives of many.

Salty Jobs is an award-winning video series aimed at raising awareness of the exciting and rewarding career paths available in the marine industry. Each episode highlights two jobs within the industry, offering insights into the educational requirements, wages, daily responsibilities, and much more. Now in its fifth season, this Telly award-winning YouTube series has over 40 episodes.

In addition to Salty Jobs, the Marine Industries Association of South Florida (MIASF) is the owner of the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show (FLIBS), the largest in-water boat show in the world. Through FLIBS and advocacy efforts like Salty Jobs, MIASF aims to promote and advocate for the marine industry.

As part of this partnership, Captain Sandy’s Charities will sponsor the upcoming season of the video series.

“Partnering with Captain Sandy’s Charities is an exciting step forward for Salty Jobs,” said Anthony Santiago, the host of Salty Jobs. “With Sandy’s audience, we can further spread the word on all the opportunities within the marine industry in South Florida, helping to educate the future workforce.”

“These videos will not only raise awareness about available opportunities but also inspire the next generation of marine professionals to explore the industry’s many rewarding careers,” says Lori Wheeler, Vice President of the Marine Industries Association of South Florida. “Programs like the Yacht Service Technician Apprenticeship Program provide hands-on experience and essential skills for a successful future in marine services.”

“Partnering with Salty Jobs aligns with our commitment to empowering individuals in the marine industry,” said Captain Sandy. “I am deeply invested in the power of education, and together, we have the opportunity to build a stronger future for the industry.”

The partnership comes at a crucial time as the marine industry faces a growing demand for skilled workers. By collaborating on these video initiatives, Captain Sandy’s Charities and Salty Jobs aims to bridge the gap between education and employment, ensuring that individuals have the necessary skills and knowledge to thrive in this exciting field.