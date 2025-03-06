Nautical Ventures names sales manager of flagship location

The StaffMarch 6, 2025
Clement Magot, sales manager, Nautical Ventures Fort Lauderdale
Nautical Ventures has appointed Clement Magot as the new sales manager of the group’s Fort Lauderdale location.

Magot was formerly the sales director for Groupe Beneteau’s North & South American divisions, where he managed and grew 29 dealers, exceeding sales targets of over $100 million, for both of Beneteau’s powerboat and sailboat brands. Magot also spearheaded the market introduction of new products, collaborated with cross-functional teams to drive brand awareness, analyzed market trends and dealer performance, and was a key closer for high-value sales at major boat shows.

“Clement brings an exceptional track record in sales and management that will undoubtedly raise the bar for our team,” said Roger Moore, CEO of Nautical Ventures. “His enthusiastic spirit, leadership and innovative approach will play a key role in our growth and success.”

