IBEX 2024: Hugelmeyer delivers industry update

Earlier this week at the International BoatBuilders’ Exhibition and Conference (IBEX)’s Industry Breakfast, NMMA president and CEO, Frank Hugelmeyer, gave an update on the state of the industry to more than 900 stakeholders in attendance.

Hugelmeyer discussed current economic headwinds and sales trends, emphasized how Discover Boating continues to play an important role in reaching new audiences, and highlighted notable policy priorities on the state and federal level.

“While there are significant changes happening, there are also great opportunities, and the recreational boating industry is poised to take advantage of them,” said Hugelmeyer in the Oct. 1 presentation.

Click here to watch the full video presentation.

Click here for presentation slides.