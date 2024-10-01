Yanmar Marine appoints CEO

YANMAR Marine International (YMI) announced the appointment of Wouter-Jan van der Wurff as its new CEO, effective from October 1, 2024.

Prior to joining YMI, Wouter-Jan van der Wurff served as the CEO of Cable Connectivity Group, headquartered in The Netherlands. During his tenure, he played a pivotal role in guiding the company through significant growth and transition, including its integration into Infinite Electronics Inc. in early 2023. Van der Wurff led a business that spanned multiple brands across Europe, providing innovative connectivity solutions to industrial and electronics markets.

His career also includes key leadership positions at General Electric (GE) and INNIO, including responsibility for the gas engines power generation business up to 2MW. Van der Wurff began his career in sales and progressed through various management roles in companies such as Thales and GE Power Conversion, gaining deep experience in both the naval and commercial marine sectors. He holds an MBA from the University of Oxford and an MSc in Electrical Engineering from the University of Twente.

Wouter-Jan van der Wurff commented on his appointment: “I am thrilled to be joining YANMAR Marine International and leading a global team dedicated to innovation and shaping the future of the marine industry. YMI is a group with a rich marine legacy that spans brands across propulsion solutions, accessories and associated equipment, with a pioneering focus on sustainability.”

Looking ahead, van der Wurff will focus on continuing YMI’s legacy of engineering excellence and driving the company’s commitment to new technologies. He aims to expand the company’s influence within the marine sector, aligning the business with the Green Challenge 2050 initiative, a core part of YANMAR’s long-term sustainability goals.

“I look forward to leading YMI into the future by focusing on exciting developments such as new engine technologies, alternative fuels, and advanced boating systems. The market presents us with tremendous opportunities, and I am committed to growing our business while maintaining YMI’s reputation for reliability and excellence. Growing the business further, while the market is evolving, and continuing to build a best-in-class global team with excellent customer relationships, is what excites me most about this role. YMI has a proud history of providing reliable propulsion solutions and its forward-thinking approach to sustainability sets it apart. Our strong global service network and innovative solutions have positioned us as a market leader, and I’m eager to continue to build a world-class team dedicated to delivering exceptional service and products to boat owners and builders worldwide.” he added.

With a focus on innovation, sustainability, and growth, van der Wurff is set to usher in a new era at YANMAR Marine International, driving the company’s mission to meet the evolving needs of the marine industry.