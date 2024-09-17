AMI opens registration for 2025 conference

Registration for the Association of Marina Industries (AMI) Conference & Expo is now open at marinaassociation.org/conferenceandexpo.

Entering its 23rd year, the conference will be held January 28 – 30, 2025, at the Broward County Convention Center, Fort Lauderdale, Fla. The Conference & Expo is owned by AMI, a not-for-profit, member-based organization. The net proceeds from the association and the Conference & Expo are reinvested in the industry through its top-notch training and educational programming, networking and advocacy.

Conference fees begin at $424 for AMI members and include unlimited access to all educational seminars, regional round tables, workshops, food and beverages, and entry into the exhibit hall and admission to all networking and social events. It also includes entry to the AMI member and first-time attendee reception and the opening night Exhibit Hall Party.

The five educational tracks for this year’s conference include: Building Your Dream Team; Leading Your Team to Excellence; Marina and Boatyard Management and Operations; Everything But The…; and Marina Design and Engineering. The tracks’ sessions will offer training on hiring top performers and developing industry leaders, preparing leaders for corporate change, artificial intelligence (AI) and its impact on recreations boating, preparing your marina for electric boats and vehicles, resilient design and creating a culture of safety—to name just a few. The conference begins with pre-conference workshops—a Marina 101 session presenting entry-level education and Rising Waters: Coping with Extreme Weather session focusing on understanding and managing the threats to both inland lakes and coastal infrastructure as a result of more severe storms and flooding. Both pre-conference sessions require pre-registration and have an added fee. The dozens of conference keynotes, breakout sessions and workshops offer a broad selection of training opportunities, targeting all levels of an organization’s team—from entry-level to top-level management. Each day of intense learning closes with receptions and socials, providing the opportunity for continued industry networking.

“It felt great to be back in Fort Lauderdale last year, said Rick Chapman, CMM, AMI Chairman. “We are excited to build upon our experience there and continue to harness the energy our industry has because of the significant growth it has experienced in the last five years. Our talented and experienced content committee has developed a very dynamic line-up of speakers and topics ready to go! We are extremely proud of the work AMI does and the immeasurable positive impact it has had on our industry for the last 20 years. The AMI Conference & Expo continues to be the place where marina and boatyard professionals come for personal and professional growth and networking that can build life-long relationships; it is the annual event for our industry,” continues AMI Chair Rick Chapman. “We are ready to get down to business. The AMI Conference & Expo is the best place to get that done.”

As well as full conference passes, one-day passes and exhibit hall passes are available also. AMI members receive a discount on all passes. In addition to the benefits of full conference and one-day passes, the marina and boatyard field trip is available for an additional $85 for AMI members and $110 for non-members. Exhibit hall-only and guest passes are also available for purchase.

Pre-registration rates are available until Monday, January 27, 2025. Onsite registration rates are an additional $20 and begin on Tuesday, January 28, 2025.

For more information or to register, visit marinaassociation.org/conferenceandexpo.