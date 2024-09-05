Coast Guard Foundation names CFO

The Coast Guard Foundation, a non-profit organization committed to strengthening the Coast Guard community and service by supporting members and families, announced that Victor Stanescu recently joined the Foundation’s senior leadership team. In his new position as chief financial officer, he will manage finance, accounting, human resources, information technology and reporting functions.



“We are delighted to welcome Victor Stanescu to our senior leadership team as our new chief financial officer,” said Susan Ludwig, president of the Coast Guard Foundation. “Victor’s experience and commitment to excellence will be invaluable as we support the brave men and women of the U.S. Coast Guard. We look forward to his contributions to our mission and leadership team.”



Stanescu brings more than 25 years of expertise in finance, fundraising operations and strategic planning to his role at the Coast Guard Foundation. He holds a bachelor’s degree in computer science and mathematics, as well as a master’s degree in business administration.



“I am honored to join the Coast Guard Foundation as chief financial officer,” said Stanescu. “I look forward to contributing to an organization that plays such a vital role in supporting the Coast Guard community. Together, we will continue to strengthen the Foundation’s financial health and ensure we can sustain our mission for years to come.”