Chicago Yacht Works acquires Sunset Bay Marina

Chicago Yacht Works announced its acquisition of Sunset Bay Marina on the Calumet River in Chicago.

With a strong presence in the marine industry, Chicago Yacht Works provides sales, service, and storage to boaters across lower Lake Michigan. Headquartered in Pilsen, the company operates an 8-acre facility on the South Branch of the Chicago River at Ashland Avenue. The acquisition of Sunset Bay Marina adds a 12.5-acre location in Hegewisch, offering indoor and outdoor storage, wet slips, and a fuel dock.

“Chicago Yacht Works has a dynamic new vision for Sunset Bay Marina, and we plan to start construction and improvements in the summer of 2025. We are thrilled to welcome Sunset Bay Marina’s employees and customers to the Chicago Yacht Works family,” said Rob Hannah, CEO of Chicago Yacht Works.

More details will be shared soon as the long-term vision for the facility takes shape.