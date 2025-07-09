MRAA launches 2026 Dealer-Manufacturer Scorecard Program

The Marine Retailers Association of the Americas (MRAA) has launched its 2026 Dealer-Manufacturer Scorecard Program. The program provides a platform for dealers and manufacturers to share deeper conversations that drive success and better customer experiences.

Before the formal launch, MRAA fielded a four-month pilot program that included 12 brands from the Correct Craft and Malibu boat brand families. Based on feedback from those brands, MRAA made several updates and refinements to the formal scorecard program. The pilot program captured insights from over 175 dealerships regarding their satisfaction with manufacturer performance in product quality, marketing and promotional programs, and representatives.

“Particularly with the way that our market has slowed over the last couple of years, there has never been a more important time to foster critical conversations between dealers and manufacturers, and this program offers a standardized, turnkey approach to doing just that,” said Matt Gruhn, president, MRAA. “Based on dealer feedback from the pilot program, we have already seen boat brands make adjustments to improve their dealer relationships and customer experiences. This will help them strengthen their go-to-market strategies, which is exactly the reason we launched the MRAA Dealer-Manufacturer Scorecard Program.”

Based on comprehensive research and insights and direction from dealers and manufacturers, MRAA has created separate dealer and manufacturer scorecards. Participating manufacturers receive comprehensive monthly reports that compare their results to industry aggregates and offer insights into areas of opportunity.

MRAA also provides tutorial videos, scoring guidance documents, sample emails to encourage dealer participation, a dealer list template and more.