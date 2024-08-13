Yamaha names outboard marketing division manager

Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit announced the appointment of Scott Higgins to Division Manager, Outboard Marketing. In his new role, Higgins oversees Yamaha Marine advertising, events, tournaments and sponsorships, Yamaha pro staff and Yamaha Marine dealer education. He succeeds Susan Camp, who retired in August of 2024.

“Scott’s 21 years of experience with Yamaha Marine and in-depth knowledge of the industry will maximize synergies and strengths across the organization,” said Mark Tracy, Vice President, Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit. “With his guidance, we will elevate Yamaha’s position as a premium brand as we continue to tell the Yamaha story across all marketing mediums.”

A Yamaha team member since 2003, Higgins began his career as a Regional Sales Coordinator for the Dealer Sales division. During his time at Yamaha, he rounded out his Yamaha and industry knowledge by working in four different positions within Dealer Sales, OEM and Operations divisions. Higgins most recently served as the Division Manager of Operations where he successfully led the team through the supply chain challenges presented by the pandemic.

Higgins’ team is responsible for digital and print advertising, content development, social media, customer relationship management (CRM) and dealer co-op programs. In addition, the Yamaha Marine Marketing team manages tradeshows, sponsorship agreements and events and the Yamaha Pro Team, as well as Yamaha dealer education online learning modules and live training events.

Higgins reports directly to Mark Tracy, Vice President, Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit.