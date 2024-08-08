Lippert reports marine sales decrease for Q2 2024

LCI Industries recently reported second quarter 2024 results, which included consolidated net sales for the second quarter of $1.1 billion, an increase of 4% from 2023 second quarter net sales of $1.0 billion. Net income in the second quarter of 2024 was $61.2 million, or $2.40 per diluted share, compared to $33.4 million, or $1.31 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2023.

“We delivered strong second quarter results, with revenue growth in towable RV OEM, Aftermarket, and certain Adjacent OEM businesses while achieving over 300 basis points of operating profit margin expansion compared to the second quarter of 2023,” commented Jason Lippert, LCI Industries’ President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our strategy has been working. Diversification continues to help mitigate market cyclicality and support margins, while innovation is fueling content growth. Continued expansion into new product markets is also broadening our reach, which has opened up over $12 billion in combined addressable opportunities across our business. As a result, we continue to deliver strong results in a challenging backdrop and are well-placed to benefit meaningfully when the RV market rebounds and retail demand improves.”

OEM net sales for the second quarter of 2024 were $796.1 million, an increase of $37.1 million compared to the same period of 2023. RV OEM net sales for the second quarter of 2024 were $490.0 million, up 20% compared to the same prior year period, driven by a 15% increase in North American travel trailer and fifth-wheel wholesale shipments, increased selling prices which are indexed to select commodities, and market share gains. Adjacent Industries OEM net sales for the second quarter of 2024 were $306.2 million, down 12% year-over-year, primarily due to lower sales to North American marine and utility trailers OEMs, driven by current dealer inventory levels, inflation, and rising interest rates impacting retail consumers.

North American marine OEM net sales in the second quarter of 2024 were $64.2 million, down 33% year-over-year.

Aftermarket net sales for the second quarter of 2024 were $258.4 million, up 1% year-over-year, primarily driven by market share gains in the automotive aftermarket, partially offset by lower volumes within marine and RV aftermarkets, which have been negatively impacted by lower consumers’ discretionary spending.

“Our Aftermarket business remains healthy, as we delivered another quarter of solid margin expansion, continuing to support overall profitability for Lippert. Strength in the automotive aftermarket was a primary driver during the quarter, along with the structural tailwind from the record number of RVs entering the repair, replacement, and upgrade cycle,” commented Jamie Schnur, LCI Industries’ Group President – Aftermarket. “We look forward to continue delivering long-term, profitable growth as we leverage our core competencies and seek to gain share in premium markets like appliances, transportation, and building products.”

“We are generating substantial cash flows through disciplined working capital management, having notably reduced inventories by $142 million in the past year, as well as by taking action to optimize and enhance our manufacturing footprint. Efforts to increase efficiencies, driving operational effectiveness through continuous improvements, are also helping to lift profitability. As our results reinforce our financial foundation, we plan to continue paying down debt and investing in growth opportunities for our business,” concluded Lippert. “Heading further into the year, we will keep executing our strategy and drive sustained value creation for our stakeholders.”

Read the full Q2 2024 results on the Lippert investors webpage.