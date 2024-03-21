Raneiri International looks to establish North American dealer network

As the exclusive representative and distributor for Ranieri-International, Madison Bay Holdings, LLC announced it is establishing a network of dealers in select markets throughout the USA, Canada, and the Americas.

Ranieri-International is a boat manufacturer that has operated for over 46 years in Sovarato, Italy. The company is recognized as one of the largest boat manufacturers in Europe and has an established international dealer network throughout Europe and extends to Australia, New Zealand and Asia.

The appointment of Madison Bay Holdings and Ricardo Ruelos is the start of an expansion plan that will allow for the addition of other select dealers throughout America, Canada, and the Caribbean.

Ranieri-International manufactures 12 models of fiberglass boats ranging from 19-37 feet. The company also produces a separate series of 14 models of inflatable boats or rigid-hull inflatable boats (RIBs) that range in size from 12-45 feet.

“Over the past year we have worked closely with Ricardo and Madison Bay Holdings to start building the foundation for the expansion of as select dealer network for Ranieri-International in North America,” The Ranieri second-generation management team that includes Salvatore Ranieri and his brother Antonio commented. “Although Ranieri-International has an extensive dealer throughout Europe and other areas in the World, Ricardo has guided us through the process of establishing a valued dealer network in North America. Ricardo also continues to remind us of the importance of giving the “Amore” to our dealers and adopting the philosophy that Ricardo and his company Madison Bay Holdings has maintained throughout the 35 years of operations that states: ‘We treat our dealers and customers as family’.”